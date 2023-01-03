Bartica man admits to choking victim and relieving him of over $1M in items

Rayon Speede, a 21-year-old miner of Bartica, was arrested by police and charged today with committing a robbery with violence on Friday last against Muneshwar Poorandai, a barber.

Poorandai, 20, of Byderabo Road, Bartica, was choked and left unconscious when he was relieved of his gold chains, phones, and motorcycle by the perpetrator.

The incident occurred at around 02:00hrs on December 30 at One Mile, Potaro Road, Bartica.

The victim was robbed of a motorcycle valued $550,000, an iPhone 13 Pro valued $300,000, a Samsung Galaxy S9 valued $100,000, jewellery valued $80,000, and $50,000 in cash.

Reports were that the victim was at Futu’s Sports Bar socialising. As the bar was about to close, the suspect approached the victim for a drop on his motorcycle to One Mile Bartica, to which he agreed.

In the vicinity of Bartica Secondary School dorms, the suspect placed the victim in a ‘headlock’ and wrestled him to the ground.

He then dealt the victim several cuffs to the head, which caused him to fall unconscious.

The suspect then relieved the victim of his valuables and rode away on the victim’s motorcycle.

Pooranda regained consciousness, he stopped a passing vehicle which took him to the Bartica Police Station.

The matter was reported to the Police, and the victim was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and admitted as a patient where his condition remained stable.

Based on information received, ranks went to the Bartica arcade, where contact was made with a 31-year-old who had in his possession the two stolen phones. The man indicated that he received the phones from a 21-year-old to ‘unlock’ the phones.

The 21-year-old was contacted and later arrested after admitting to robbing the victim.

Speede, after being arrested, took police to where he hid the motorcycle and the other items he stole.

Meanwhile, Speede appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where he pleaded not guilty and was placed on $200,000 bail.

The matter is slated to be recalled on on February 14, 2023.