“Spoil Child” remanded for murder of reputed wife

Teon Allen, 33, also known as “Spoil Child” was on Thursday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of his reputed wife, Collisa Hunte, 27.

Allen, a miner of 67 ‘E’ Wismar Housing Scheme and Wenbar Road, Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Security was beefed up at the court as Allen, with his arm in a sling, made his first appearance in relation to the matter.

It is alleged that he murdered the Hunte, with whom he shares a child.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wenbar Road, Amelia’s Ward.

The matter was adjourned and Allen was remanded to prison until April 6.

Initial reports were that the duo came under fire at approximately 13:30hrs on the day in question while they were alone at the Amelia’s Ward house which is situated in a “desolate” section of the area.

However, Police Investigators who were summoned to the scene following the incident were of the belief that Allen was responsible for the crime.

Reports are that Allen had informed Hunte’s father that she was dead while he went to the hospital. Family members who rushed to the scene are said to have found the woman slumped over on the kitchen floor bleeding from her nose and mouth.

She was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex.

Ranks who visited the scene recovered 4 rounds and matching spent shells. Investigators believed that the shots were fired from inside the house.

A postmortem which was later conducted on the body of Hunte revealed that the woman died as a result of gunshot injuries to the chest.

Official information received indicated that the pathologist also extracted a metal object which appeared to be a warhead from the woman’s left chest area. It is believed that the bullet entered the woman’s body from her right arm into her chest which resulted in damage to her arteries.

Meanwhile, Allen is suspected to be involved in an alleged gang rivalry which has reportedly led to numerous acts of violence being meted out against him in the past.

He was recently shot during an incident with police and is currently being treated for a wound he sustained in the region of his upper shoulder and back.

He reportedly claimed to have been injured in the same area where he was previously shot during the incident involving Hunte.