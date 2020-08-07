South American nations recommit to strengthened relations with Guyana

The Governments of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador Paraguay and Peru – member countries of the Forum for the Progress and Integration of South America (PROSUR) – and Bolivia as Observer, have congratulated Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his election as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

In a statement, the South American nations expressed appreciation for the work carried out by the Electoral Observation Mission of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the support of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Moreover, PROSUR said “we salute the people, political forces and institutions of Guyana for their commitment to democracy and with respect for the popular will expressed at the ballot box on March 2.”

The South American countries said “we vote to continue to strengthen our ties with Guyana and contribute to the development and wellbeing of its people.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ali this morning met with Ms. Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, Brazilian Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Patricio Becker, Chilean Ambassador to Guyana and Mr. Felipe Alejandro Gardella, Argentine Ambassador to Guyana at the Office of the President.

During the meeting, the Ambassadors extended congratulations to President Ali and noted that they look forward to working with the new Government to advance mutual interests.