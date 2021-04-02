Sophia man stabbed to death by reputed wife

A 46-year-old man of ‘E’ Field Cummings Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown was last night stabbed to death by his reputed wife.

Darren Harris, a cook, was stabbed three times; once to the left side chest and twice to the left side upper back.

The suspect, who has since been arrested, told police that she stabbed the man because he had attacked her.

Reports are that the couple separated about a week ago due to domestic issues.

A witness said she overheard an argument on the road and upon investigating, she saw the saw Harris fell onto the roadway.

The eyewitness said she also observed the suspect walking away from the said area.

An alarm was raised and the EMT ambulance service subsequently pronounced Harris dead.

The suspect was arrested at her home where it was observed that she was bleeding profusely from a wound between her right index and ring finger.

The woman claimed she and the man were in involved in a scuffle during which he attacked her with a knife.

She further claimed that she relieved him of the weapon, stabbed him several times, and then disposed of the knife.

The woman was escorted to a hospital and is presently seeking medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.