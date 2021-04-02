Man found guilty of raping girl, 11

In a majority verdict on Thursday, a jury found Adriane Sewdeen guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Indicted on two counts of rape, Sewdeen has been found guilty on one count.

That count detailed that on July 9, 2018, he engaged in sexual penetration of the underage girl.

Sewdeen had initially pleaded not guilty to that charge following his arraignment before Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court in Essequibo.

Following the 11-1 guilty verdict, the rape convict was remanded to prison, and will return to court for sentencing on April 30, 2021.

The case for the prosecution was presented by State Counsel Lisa Cave.

According to the facts, on July 9, 2018, Sewdeen’s wife had taken one of their three children to a graduation ceremony and had left the 11-year-old schoolgirl behind.

When Sewdeen returned home from work, he reportedly took the girl into a bedroom and raped her.

The other charge against him had alleged that during May 2018, he engaged in sexual penetration of the said girl. He was acquitted by the jury on this charge.

In that case, it was alleged that the girl’s mother had left her in the care of Sewdeen and his wife.

When his wife went out, it was alleged, Sewdeen returned home and committed the act.

