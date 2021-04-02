Recent Articles
Taxi driver who drove getaway car in teen’s killing gets 5 years
Melroy Doris, who confessed that he was the driver of the getaway car in the killing of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) cosmetologist Ashmini...
Sophia man stabbed to death by reputed wife
A 46-year-old man of 'E' Field Cummings Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown was last night stabbed to death by his reputed wife. Darren Harris, a cook,...
Man found guilty of raping girl, 11
In a majority verdict on Thursday, a jury found Adriane Sewdeen guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl. Indicted on two counts of rape, Sewdeen has...
Jagdeo applies for stay of $20M judgement in Ferguson’s libel case
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has applied to the High Court asking for an interim order staying the enforcement of a $20 million default judgement...
Victoria man stabbed to death by persons he allegedly attempted to rob
Nico Layne, a 29-year-old labourer of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was on March 28 stabbed to death by a group of persons he allegedly...
26-Y-O man & 45-Y-O woman die from Covid-19
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of April 02, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
MoF official killed, others injured in Mabura accident
A senior staffer within the Ministry of Finance (MoF) was today killed while three others were injured after the vehicle in which they were...
Woman, 97, found dead in creek
The body of a 97-year-old woman was today found floating in a creek at Kariko Village, North West District (NWD). The woman has been identified...
15-Y-O feared drowned at Onderneeming Beach
Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the alleged drowning of Adyemi Azeez, a 15-year-old student of Abrams Zuil Secondary School. The alleged drowning incident...
Eyewitness: Working to get something…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…from oil? Starting today, the PPP/C Government has decided that each Guyanese will be receiving US$5000 monthly from our oil revenues. That’s right…not just the...