Son of prominent businesswoman allegedly strangled to death

The body of 36-year-old Nakema Dimitri Deonauth – the son of the owners of Nesha’s Flowerland – was on Monday found in his Regent and Cummings Streets, Georgetown apartment.

The body was discovered by his father who immediately raised an alarm. The police were contacted and an investigation was launched.

Investigators are reportedly working on the theory that the man might have been strangled to death since there was a mark around his neck.

Deonauth reportedly lived on the top floor of the three-storey building, which also has an electric store on the ground floor and a storage facility on the second.

An investigation is underway.

--- ---