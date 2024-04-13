Soldier dies at Tamaca training school – GDF

See below for a statement from the Guyana Defence Force on the passing of a soldier during training at Tamaca, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice):

The Guyana Defence Force regrets to inform the passing of 22258 Corporal Leroy Thom of 2 Infantry Battalion and of Blueberry Hill Linden who died last evening, hours after concluding training exercise at the Colonel John Clarke Military School at Tacama, Upper Berbice River. He was a student on the Section Commander Course.

The rank complained of feeling unwell during a routine training event, and was taken to the Medical Centre where he was attended to by a registered nurse and medics. After his condition deteriorated, a request was made for a medevac and a team of medical specialists from the Georgetown Public Hospital were air dashed to the training school on board the Bell 412 helicopter. Upon arrival, the team’s efforts to resuscitate him were futile and the soldier was pronounced dead. His body was thereafter transported to Georgetown.

The Force has since notified the soldier’s family of the incident.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend their deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues.

A Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

