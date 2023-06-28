SOCU charges another ‘romance scammer’

Denzel Lawrence Muir, 29, a shopkeeper of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was today charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Lawrence appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool where the charges were read, the Administration of Justice Act was applied, and he pleaded not guilty.

He was granted $150,000 bail for both charges. The matter was adjourned to the August 22, 2023 for statements to be filed in the matters.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Dexter Smart while Deputy Superintendent Neville Jeffers presented the matter on behalf of the State.

In September 2022, based on an intelligence report, SOCU commenced several investigations concerning romance/package delivery scams allegedly being masterminded by Nigerian nationals.

As a result of these investigations, it was revealed that the accused conspired with other persons who befriended the victim via WhatsApp and formed a relationship with her.

Henceforth, the victim’s “lover” had called her via WhatsApp and told her that he sent an expensive package with “surprises” for her. The woman then received a call from someone who claimed that he was working at the airport in New York and the person informed her that her package has arrived in Guyana and someone will call her to pay the customs fees.

The victim subsequently received a call from a male who told her that she needs to pay the amount of $160,000 to clear customs.

The person gave her the name and identification particulars of the accused for her to send the money in his name via the Post Office Corporation. As such, the victim sent the money via the Post Office Money Order in the accused’s name.

Post Office records revealed that the accused received the money but the victim never received any package. Further investigations were carried out and the accused was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, SOCU said several other charges are forthcoming for other “romance scammers”.

--- ---