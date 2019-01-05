Shillingford suspended from bowling in regional matches

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Friday that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of Windward Islands Volcanoes off-spinner Shane Shillingford to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in regional matches with immediate effect.

The assessment revealed that Shillingford’s deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under playing regulations.

Shillingford will remain suspended until such time as his action is found to be legal, either by an opinion report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.

He is expected to undergo remedial work supervised by the Volcanoes franchise and can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with the regulations.

Shillingford was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first-round match against Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Championship, which the Volcanoes lost by 125 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.