Third earthquake rattles C’bean islands in a day

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Friday said an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 rattled three Caribbean islands, as the region recorded three earth tremors within a 24-hour period.

It said that latest quake, which occurred at 6:52 pm (local time) was felt in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and the French island of Guadeloupe.

According to the SRC the quake was located Latitude: 16.88N, Longitude: 61.15W and at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but it was felt 81 km east-south-east of St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 82 km north east of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe and 177 km north of the Dominican capital, Roseau.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, after one with a magnitude of 3.9 shook St Lucia, Martinique and St Vincent and the Grenadines just after midnight.