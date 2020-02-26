Several roads to be closed as GECOM prepares for Elections Day

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has notified the public that several roads will be closed from today, February 26, to facilitate smooth operations of the Guyana Elections Commission as Elections Day approaches.

These closures will specifically focus around the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Command Centre, at High and Cowan Streets, Kingston.

Roads to be closed include High Street, between Cowan and Barrack Streets; and Cowan Street, between High and Fort Streets.

Vehicle passes would be issued by GECOM to residents, employees and organisations likely to be affected by the closure.

From 06:00h today, these changes will take effect until further notice.

To ensure that there is a smooth process, the Education Ministry has already announced the decision to close public schools on Elections Day in order to facilitate the usage of those public buildings as polling places. This was communicated by the Ministry in a public service announcement. It was explained that approval was granted for all public schools to be closed.

Meanwhile, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has already called on Government to declare Elections Day a national holiday. This, the Commission noted, was concluded after considering the absolute need for the maintenance of law and order and the free and unhindered access to and from the polling place for every citizen qualified to vote on Election Day.

Elections are set for March 2.