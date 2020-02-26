Businessman arrested for smuggling chicken, alcohol

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained one of six suspects following the discovery of a large quantity of chicken and alcohol in a truck on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

According to the GRA on Tuesday, officers from its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) detained the vehicle containing the items during an early morning operation on Thursday last at Dazzle Housing Scheme, ECD.

The tax collection agency said that while six persons were spotted, five managed to escape while the LEID officers were able to apprehend one suspect (name given).

The detained individual, who is a businessman, was previously apprehended in a similar operation at Mahaicony, ECD, where un-customed goods were also confiscated, GRA said.

In fact, the Revenue Authority has initiated court proceedings against him.

The same detained individual along with another ECD businessman had filed an $8 million lawsuit against GRA in July 2019 for wrongful arrest and detainment on accusations of smuggling raw chicken into the country for sale to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Meanwhile, GRA said on Tuesday that during the course of the operations last week, the LEID officers were also able to positively identify two other known smugglers among the five escapees, both of whom were previously apprehended by the Revenue Authority for knowingly dealing with un-customed goods and are facing charges in the Courts.

GRA noted legal proceedings for these offences are in keeping with the provision of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, with the overall objective being to curtail smuggling and similar activities that seek to defraud the state of revenue.

In its relentless campaign, the GRA is encouraging members of the public to be forthcoming with information about persons and businesses involved, aiding or abetting in these illegal activities. Information can be reported to the LEID hotline 227-6060 ext. 3204 – 12.