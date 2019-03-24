Several others arrested for illegal shotgun, cartridges found at Kupang Backdam

The 38-year-old chef who has been arrested by the police following the discovery of an unlicensed shotgun and live cartridges at a mining camp is now being joined by a number of his colleagues.

Reports are that although the chef was the only persons at the mining camp when the police made the discovery on Friday last, other miners who work and occupy the same camp were taken into custody.

At this point it is unclear who owns the illegal gun and ammunition to but investigations are currently underway, says ‘F’ Division Commander, Kevin Adonis.

He told <<Inews>> on Sunday that the chef along with the others are being escorted to the Bartica Police Station while nothing that it will take some time due to the rough terrain topped with transportation difficulties.

The commander explained that until the owner of the shotgun and cartridges come forward, those in custody will remain so until further notice.

Reports are that ranks of police “F” Division received a tip off and went to Kupang Backdam, Cuyuni River where a search was conducted a search and an unlicensed shotgun along with 29 live cartridges and an empty cartridge casing were found.

The chef was immediately taken into police custody.