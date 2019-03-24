9-hour power outages expected this week

…as GPL conducts line maintenance

Several communities in Georgetown and sections of the coast are bracing for at least nine hours of power outage during this week as a result of a line maintenance activity to be conducted by the Guyana Power Light (GPL).

According to the utility company, the maintenance will be carried out from March 25 to March 31, 2019.

The works will commence on Monday at Sparendaam, Goedverwagting, South of the Railway Embankment and Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) from 08:00h to 16:00h.

On Tuesday, March 26, these activities will continue at 21st Street Diamond Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara and Prince William Street, ECD, from 08:00h to 17:00h.

Tucville, Meadow Brook, Guyhoc, Lamaha Park and Lamaha Springs are scheduled for maintenance on Wednesday, March 27 from 08:00h to 16:00h.

From 09:00h to 14:00h, these works will continue at La Union, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and Lindsley Avenue, ECD, from 08:00h to 17:00h.

On Thursday, March 28, Alexander Village and River View in Ruimveldt will have ongoing works from 08:30h to 16:30h.

Ninth Street, Cummings Lodge, will be facilitated from 08:00 to 16:00h and East Field Drive, Republic Park and Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (WBD), from 08:30h to 16:30h.

The last maintenance will conclude on Sunday, March 31, in Kuru Kuru on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway from 08:30h to 16:30h.

GPL advises persons residing in these areas to be on the lookout when these activities are conducted. An intermittent power supply can be expected.

Just a few days ago, more than 10 villages on the ECD were without power for over 12 hours during a small incident. It should have been resolved earlier but GPL workers were unable to transport their equipment to the site and it had to be mended manually.

The affected areas included North Sophia, New Haven, Belvoir Court, Blygezeight Gardens, Bel Air Village, Bel Air Promenade, Bel Air Gardens, Bel Air Springs, Liliendaal to Industry, the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education.