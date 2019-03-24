Man who assaulted wife allegedly beaten to death

Two men were apprehended in Bartica, Region Seven for their alleged involvement in the beating to death of a 32-year-old fruit vendor at Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Friday.

Based on information received, the now dead man, Sherwin Shafeek, called “Coolie Boy” formerly of Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice was at the home he shared with his common-law wife when an argument broke out between them. He had accused the woman of being unfaithful to him.

The argument escalated into a scuffle during which the woman started to scream. The two suspects reportedly heard the commotion and informed others after which they went to enquire.

According to Divisional Commander Edmond Cooper, the two men rushed in the house and started to hit the now dead man about his body and head with a piece of wood. He reportedly fell to the ground with blood oozing from his mouth and nostrils.

However, the woman took the injured husband to the Leonora Cottage Hospital on Saturday morning where he later succumbed to the injuries.

The woman told investigators that after the incident on Friday evening, she did not have money to pay for a taxi to take her injured husband to seek medical attention.

The man’s body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting a post mortem. Investigations are ongoing.