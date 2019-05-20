Several injured in High Street accident

Several persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment after the minibuses they were travelling in were involved in an accident at High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

INews understands that a Route 42 minibus BXX 1938 was traversing along High Street reportedly at a fast rate when it collided with another minibus which was crossing at the intersection.

Eyewitnesses say the Route 42 Minibus, which was destined for Timehri, toppled several times before coming to a stop.

A child passenger was reportedly badly injured.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as it becomes available.