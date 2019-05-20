Several areas experiencing service interruption – GPL

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.) is advising that customers from North Sophia to Success, East Coast of Demerara, are currently experiencing an interruption in the supply of electricity due to a feeder trip.

Those customers from Victoria to Mahaicony are also experiencing an interruption in the supply of electricity due to burnt line hardware on the network.

The company said due to inclement weather across the Coast, efforts to perform remedial work is partially hindered. However, technicians are dispersed across the affected areas working within the ambit of safety.

The company in a statement said that it will provide an update as it becomes available, and offers sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Report all emergencies: Demerara 226-2600 | Berbice 333-2186 | Essequibo 777-5015 or WhatsApp 608-9090.