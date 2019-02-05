Senior Cop accused of raping teen gets bail

After being on remand for almost two weeks, a senior cop who was charged for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl was granted bail after he made his second court appearance.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Seecharran Singh stood before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus earlier today (Tuesday) where he was granted bail in the sum of $250,000.

Singh, on his first appearance, was not required to plea to the indictable charge that was read in-camera.

He is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the minor between June 17 and June 18, 2018 while they both were in the vicinity of the East Bank of Demerara.

The cop is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSliva.