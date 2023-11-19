Seize the moment, don’t wait for opportunities to fall in your lap – Pres. Ali tells 200 UGBC graduates

President Dr Irfaan Ali has urged newly graduated students of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC) not to wait for opportunities to fall into their laps but to aggressively go after them.

He made the call during a virtual presentation to the graduates of the UGBC class of 2023 on Saturday. He said it is no one else but themselves who hold the key as to whether they succeed or fail.

“In this world you would you would find two types of persons, those who sit and wait for opportunities to come their way and those who go out and aggressively seek those opportunities. I encourage you to stride boldly into the future; be the masters of your destiny and shapers of your future.”

The president also encouraged them to embrace challenges and form them into opportunities for upliftment.

“Step forth boldly and seize the moment rather than waiting for opportunities to fall in your lap.”

Almost 200 students of UGBC graduated on Saturday and joined the close to 3000 from the University’s Turkeyen Campus, who graduated last weekend in a series of graduation exercises at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) in Georgetown.

The Head of State pointed out that certification alone does not guarantee success.

“You need the right attitude and values if you are to test the limits of your ability,” President Ali said.

Feryal Khan was the best graduating student. She completed a Bachelor of Science in Management with a GPA of 3.95.

Khan is a small business owner from East Canje, Berbice.

According to her, the overall experience at the University of Guyana was enriching, and rewarding and offered insights into different perspectives.

“It allowed me to not accept issues at face value but rather it built on my ability to critically think and analyse for myself.”

Khan, in her advice to other persons desirous of pursuing tertiary education, said: “Always fight for what is right, what is fair, and what is just even if it means standing alone. Go after your dreams even if it seems impossible. The University of Guyana Berbice Campus has made this journey possible for me and it is also there for others too.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Priya Manickchand also delivering a virtual presentation challenged the grandaunts to utilize the knowledge and skills that have acquired.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin Around 70 percent of our alumni of both Guyanese and international origin are the first in their family to graduate.

“While we recognize that other institutions contribute to the eventual success of our students -from their birth onwards- however, the education and exposure at the University of Guyana is what sets them on a path of critical success in their adult lives. That success is not confined to the student but has a ripple-multiplier effect on the families, communities, and nations who hold hope for them and who they are expected to enrich through their work, attitudes, and investments,” the Vice Chancellor said while noting that the University of Guyana owes an irredeemable debt of gratitude to those who conceptualized and valiantly fought to bring the dream of UG to life in challenging local and international conditions over 60 years ago.

The University of Guyana is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary. Meanwhile, the UGBC on November 19, celebrates its 23 anniversary.

This year’s Convocation ceremonies also saw several new academic programmes producing graduates for the first time, these include; Bachelor of Science in Food Science (Faculty of Natural Sciences), Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering (Faculty of Engineering and Technology); Master in Communication (Faculty of Social Sciences); Master of Education in Early Childhood Development (Faculty of Education and Humanities); and Master in Strategic Development Studies which has already won the 2023 Perry US Centre Award for Excellence in Security Studies (Institute for Human Resilience, Strategic Security, and The Future), among others.

In the faculty of Agriculture, the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) – Nareema Alli while in the Division of Education & Humanities the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary – Agriculture – Verdica Reshanna Solomon; the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education – Early Childhood Education – Felicianne Rahim; best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education – Primary – Marlina Delanie Johnson; the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary-Social Studies – Terrence Roswell Benjamin Giddings; the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary-English – Nirupa Manroop; the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary-Mathematics – Melissa Annalisa Asregadoo and the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary (Science Education) – Kismatti Lakshmi Goberdhan.

In the faculty of Natural Sciences the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Science (Biology) – Usha Dalloo; the best-graduating student in the Associate of Science (Biology) – Lokeshwari Kumar; the best-graduating student in the Associate of Science (Chemistry) – Shania Marks and the best-graduating Student in the Associate of Science (Computer Science) – Alex Hartman.

In the faculty of Medical Sciences the best graduating Student in the Bachelor of Science (Nursing) – Shivaughn Hinckson.

In the faculty of Social Sciences the best-graduating Student in the Bachelor of Social Science (Public Management) Gaitrie Tulsie-Muthan; the best-graduating student in the Bachelor of Social Science (Social Work) – Shiron Reece; best-graduating Student in the Diploma in Public Management – Raheem Blair and best-graduating Student in the Associate of Social Science (Social Work) – Farzeena Hoosain.

In the faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation the best-graduating Student in the Bachelor of Science (Management), Trisanna Edwards; the best-graduating student in the Diploma in Accountancy – Nathan Yadram; the best-graduating Student in the Diploma in Marketing – Julia Phillips and the best gest Graduating Student in the Diploma in Banking and Finance – Obryan Squires.

The University also conferred Honorary Doctoral Degrees on some outstanding Guyanese in various areas of expertise. Veteran cricket commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws for Excellence in Sports and Civic Engagement while legendary test cricketer Rohan Kanhai was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws for Excellence in Sports and Civic Engagement in absentia.

