Sections of Charity flooded after overtopping of Pomeroon River

See full statement from Adamantium Holdings Construction Division:

At around 5:30hrs today there was an overtopping of berm wall of the Pomeroon River in the vicinity of the Charity pump station construction site.

This was caused by the high spring tides coupled with excessive rainfall which has seen the Pomeroon River rise to unusually high levels.

The small breach occurred and the engineering team on site responded immediately, sealing the breach and restoring the integrity to the area in less than 2 hrs. Dewatering of the areas affected has started and will continue to conclusion.

Our team remains on site monitoring the situation and conducting additional works to ensure and maintain the wall’s integrity in light of this excessive river swelling.

Adamantium Holdings will complete this project to fulfillment.

