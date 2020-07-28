Second person arrested in murder of Lusignan contractor

A second suspect has been taken into police custody in relation into the execution-style killing of Kissoondatt Premsukh, a contractor who was killed on July 16.

When contacted, Acting Region Four Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, said the suspect is assisting with the investigation.

Premsukh, who resided at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was at a worksite at D’Urban Street, Georgetown when he was gunned down.

The first suspect was taken into police custody early last week but that person has since been released.

Premsukh, a father of three, was owed millions of dollars by several persons.

One month prior to his death, an attempt was made to end his life. On Father’s Day, the contractor was injured after he was shot twice by an unknown suspect.

On July 16, Premsukh was at his worksite when at around 17:45hrs, two men approached and opened fire at his direction.

Premsukh collapsed and was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.