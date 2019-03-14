Second body found in Waini Boat Accident, others reportedly missing

Authorities have found the second body which had been unaccounted for during the boat explosion which occurred some 10 miles off the Waini River mouth in Region One, on Sunday last.

Reports are that the body of the male passenger was discovered on Wednesday afternoon around 16:00hrs but up to press time his identity had not been confirmed.

Officials are unsure how many passengers were on the boat at the time of the explosion, and as such, others are feared missing.

According to Region One’s Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, there is a possibility that there are two more persons that may be missing following the boat mishap.

He told INews this morning that the search is still on for those two individuals who are “most likely” missing.

The passenger boat was transporting both Guyanese and Venezuelans when the incident took place.

Ashley said at this point it is still unclear as to whether they were entering Guyana illegally.

Meanwhile, the severely burn elderly woman who was on board during the accident and suffered severe burns is a Guyanese and is presently admitted in the Burn Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The 72-year-old Essequiban is said to be in a stable condition at present.