Search ongoing for missing Pomeroon man after boat collision with Coast Guard vessel

A search is ongoing for the body of Pomeroon farmer, 32-year-old Ryan Khayum, who fell overboard and went missing, after a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessel collided with his boat last evening in the Pomeroon River.

Reports are that around 21:00 hrs on Monday, Khayum, his wife and two of his workers were returning home after selling their produce on the Essequibo Coast when the GDF Coast Guard vessel rammed into their boat.

Reports reaching INews indicate that Khayum was badly injured and fell overboard. His wife, and two employees also suffered injuries. They were rushed to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity where they are presently receiving medical treatment.

INews understands that a search party, including divers, is presently in the area in an effort to recover the body of Khayum.

The GDF, in a statement today, said an inquiry has been launched into the incident.

A relative has since alleged that the four GDF ranks were consuming alcohol before leaving the wharf at Charity.