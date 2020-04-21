Consulate General in NY creates Online Memorial for Guyanese victims of COVID-19

The Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (in New York), has created an online memorial for Guyanese who have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a brief message, the Consulate said that tributes will be paid to loved ones by the Guyana Consulate in New York and, by extension, all Guyanese in the Diaspora and at home.

Over 34 Guyanese have reportedly died from COVID-19 in New York City and other states, according to a “partial” list from the Consulate General office.

Barbara Atherly, the Consulate General, has since created a Facebook page—“Honoring Guyanese lost to Coronavirus”—where persons are invited to post photographs and details of their relatives who lost their lives due to the coronavirus disease.

Just a few days ago, Guyana nationals; Abdul Ahad Wahab, 74, and Tazroon Wahab, 71, both died at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land, Houston, Texas, from complications related to Coronavirus.

The elderly couple lived at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, before migrating to the United States.

There were several other Guyanese who succumbed to COVID-19 in New York and other States due to complications from COVID-19, these include:

The following note was issued by the Consul General Office in NY:

If you have someone you would like to honor, share their story with us by direct message on Facebook.

We’ve made it easier for you to find us:

Search for us at: fb.me/HonorGuyanese

Send your messages to: m.me/HonorGuyanese

The purpose of this page is to honor Guyanese who have died of COVID-19 so that family, friends and the larger Guyanese Community may pay their respects in this time of social distancing.

By submitting your content (Story) including, but not limited to images, your name and other personal information for yourself and others you grant the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York and its affiliates, such as, but not limited to the Government of Guyana and Honoring Guyanese lost to Coronavirus Facebook page permission to publish and share such content to other media and platforms for editorial purposes without limitations. You also agree that you have all the rights and permissions to grant these rights to the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York and its affiliates.

The Consulate and its affiliates do not accept responsibility for post, comments, photos and/or videos posted by other users. We reserve the right to moderate all content and remove information and/or language considered offensive and to block users who violate these guidelines.

The Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York and its affiliates does not monitor or control any third-party sites and the internet over which you may choose to send information. Therefore, you acknowledge that you assume all responsibility related to the security, privacy and confidentiality risk inherent in sending any content over the internet.