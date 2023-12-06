Search for missing GDF helicopter, crew will recommence tomorrow

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan has announced that due to bad weather, the search for missing the helicopter and crew will recommence tomorrow.

The Bell 412 helicopter had departed Base Camp Ayanganna at 09:23hrs today for Arau, carrying three crew members and four passengers. The helicopter was being captained by Mike Charles.

The other persons on the aircraft are Michael Shahaud, Gary Beaton, Shawn Welcome, Jason Khan, Andio Crawford, and Dwayne Johnson.

According to the Army Chief, these men are “among our best”.

The servicemen on the aircraft were heading to visit Guyanese troops near the Venezuelan border.

According to the Army Head, the aircraft had landed at Olive Creek to refuel and shortly after takeoff, signal with the chopper was lost.

A search and rescue operation was initiated by the GDF, in collaboration with private sector aircraft operators after contact was lost.

According to a statement from the Defence Force, the aircraft had transmitted an Emergency Locator Transmitter signal at 11:20hrs from coordinates approximately 30 miles east of Arau on the country’s western borders.

However, the search and rescue operation was impacted by adverse weather conditions in the area.

--- ---