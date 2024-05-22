SBM Offshore Guyana unveils new ‘Woman of Excellence’ Award

See full statement from SBM Offshore Guyana:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — May 18, 2024: SBM Offshore Guyana proudly announced the launch of the Woman of Excellence Award, as part of a collaboration with Cerulean Inc and The Nico Consulting Inc – organisers of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award. This prestigious award aims to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of an influential woman across various sectors in Guyana annually.

The inaugural Woman of Excellence Award was presented at the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25IWLA) ceremony, held on May 18 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. SBM Offshore Guyana was one of the key sponsors of the event. The distinguished recipient of this special award for 2024, Camille Cummings, is a veteran educator with over 37 years of experience. Cummings has been a driving force in empowering women in Guyana, particularly in Linden, through her foundation, the Ladies on a Mission Group. Her foundation has led impactful projects, including monthly breakfasts for senior citizens, support for vulnerable girls, and cancer awareness initiatives.

As part of the Woman of Excellence Award, SBM Offshore Guyana has committed a financial contribution of GY$600,000 to the recipient, to be donated to a charity of her choice. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to supporting the community and furthering the advancement of women in Guyana. In addition to this sum, the company is also providing the 25IWLA with sponsorship support for the event.

Gwenetta Fordyce, SBM Offshore Guyana’s Sustainability and Social Impact Programme Development Officer, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering women. “SBM Offshore Guyana continues to support women in various fields who are passionate, driven, and focused. These women are at the forefront of Guyana’s leadership in their respective fields and have epitomised the diversity and advancement across various industries,” Fordyce stated.

This launch marks the beginning of a three-year collaboration with the 25IWLA organising body. Co-founders Michelle Nicholas and Lyndell Danzie-Black commended SBM Offshore Guyana for its continued commitment to women’s development and praised the company’s initiative in establishing the Woman of Excellence Award.

“We are grateful to SBM Offshore for buying into our vision for the development and empowerment of women. This opportunity to partner with SBM Offshore in our 5th year is timely. We are constantly improving and creating value for the Awardees, and the partnership with SBM Offshore will create avenues for our awardees to continue amplifying their voices and their work. We are optimistic for future growth of the 25IWLA in this regard,” said Danzie-Black.

“Saturday evening, we celebrated more than just a partnership; we celebrated a shared vision of empowering women leaders who shape Guyana and our world. SBM Offshore Guyana’s three-year partnership with us honours the incredible achievements of our awardees and fuels their future endeavours. This partnership will resonate far beyond the gala, echoing the voices of influential women and magnifying their impact in ways we have only dreamed of. Together, we are not just recognising leaders; we are inspiring generations,” Nicholas shared.

Beyond this new award, SBM Offshore Guyana remains a staunch supporter of initiatives aimed at empowering and uplifting women. In 2023, the company launched the Women in Football Development Programme and a Scholarship for Indigenous Women to pursue tertiary education in STEM fields at the University of Guyana.

