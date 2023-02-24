Santa Rosa unlocks tourism potential with canoeing, biking experiences

By: Devina Samaroo

A new level of eco-tourism awaits at Santa Rosa in Region One (Barima-Waini) where community members have combined efforts to unlock the village’s unique tourism potential.

For the first time in its history, the community has packaged a mesmerizingly unforgettable tourism product through the introduction of canoeing and biking experiences.

The initiative was funded by a grant from the French Government under the Solidarity Fund for Indigenous Peoples (SFIP) and was implemented through the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA).

Canoeing

Tourists can now paddle their worries away in traditional dugout canoes along the calming Cabrora Creek and enjoy breathtakingly beautiful sceneries of lush canopying trees juxtaposed against the rich, black and enticing waterway.

Eight canoes along with safety jackets were procured under the fund to the tune of $2,457,000.

This experience will be managed by the residents along the Cabrora Creek who were encouraged to further develop the package by installing better amenities and introducing add-on products such as traditional indigenous meals.

“You can have some kadacura (tuma), coconut water, whitey (fruit) [to offer tourists],” APA Head Jean La Rose suggested whilst delivering brief remarks during the commissioning ceremony on Monday.

She also recommended that they develop a shed that can shelter tourists from rain and sun or that can serve as a changing room for those who want to take a dip in the creek.

La Rose noted that as time goes by, the villagers will innovate and curate a product that offers a completely immersive experience.

“You’re starting off with something that is new. You will be innovating as you go along, you will be making changes as you go along…”

Biking

Tourists can also cycle through the various landscapes of Santa Rosa village on one of the sixteen bikes procured through the SFIP.

This aspect of the project cost $3,664,970 and included the purchasing of safety gear and first aid kits as well as developing a storage area.

Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Village, Marcus Atkinson says the goal is to develop as much as twelve biking trails throughout the community but for now, only one has been introduced.

“We would take you around the village, you can experience some of the history of the places [here],” he noted during the simple commissioning ceremony on Monday.

Culture & Opportunities

As guests come to experience what Santa Rosa has to offer, villagers were reminded of the importance of preserving their culture and traditional way of life.

This notion was emphasised by the French Embassy’s Honorary Consul Resident in Guyana Jean-Francios Gerin who urged residents to, “keep your language alive.”

“This is something that could actually be an asset for business or tourism. When you have tourists come here, you tell them a few words (in your own language), they will love this. They will go back to America and go back to France and they will know how to say a few words (in your language).”

Gerin also encouraged the villagers to do research on potential tourists, learn their likes and dislikes, and implement strategies that will lure them in. Gerin explained that Santa Rosa has a product that appeals to tourists into ecotourism and therefore, he urged villagers to ensure their community is litter-free.

Meanwhile, Toshao Stavros Stanley also alluded to the many opportunities that villagers can capitalise on as a result of these new tourism experiences.

“We have rare birds and so on that will attract tourists. We need to adapt and learn how to deal with tourism. There are opportunities for hotel owners, business sector, women’s group and the young people to be trained as guides to work in the tourism sector,” the Toshao explained.

He noted that as the tourism sector booms, so will persons who operate in the transportation, accommodation, food, and craft industries.

Santa Rosa mission was established in 1840, and is one of the earliest Catholic Missions in Guyana.

