‘Sanctions will come down like a ton of bricks’ – Jagdeo warns against recount tampering

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has warned the APNU/AFC Coalition and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the dire consequences Guyana would face, should there be further attempts by “certain elements” to tamper with the vote recount process, which is expected to commence soon.

Responding to a question posed via online during a press briefing today, regarding what would happen if there are further attempts made to alter the true results of the elections recount, Jagdeo said international pressure and sanctions would come down on Guyana “like a ton of bricks” and the country would not be able to recover.

He added that if the recount is not conducted in a transparent manner and the results are not accurate, the world will not recognise the government as legal and would treat it as such.

Jagdeo also related that if these attempts at rigging are made once again, it will confirm the view of the his party and many other stakeholders that there is a “conspiracy” that is taking place between the APNU/AFC and certain elements within the GECOM secretariat to rig the 2020 elections.

However, the General Secretary said that his party will take all the necessary steps to ensure that the recount is done in a “proper manner” and will resist attempts to have certain controversial GECOM staff be involved in the process again.

The United States Government had sent a strong warning of the “serious consequences” persons could face if a government is formed here based on fraudulent electoral results.

At a recent press conference, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said: “It’s important to note that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subjected to a variety of serious consequences from the United States Government”.

The threat of individual sanctions by Secretary of State Pompeo was made amidst allegations of disruptive tactics being laid against elements within GECOM to delay or interfere with the tabulation of the District Four results.

Several observer groups in addition to a number of political parties contesting the 2020 Elections had lamented a lack of transparency in the process, with at least one set of results declared being thrown out by the courts and a second declaration being set aside in favour of a recount.

A national recount is expected to be commence soon under the supervision of a high-level delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).