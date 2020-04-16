Guyana records 2 new COVID-19 cases

From statistics released by the Public Health Ministry today, the novel coronavirus cases stand at 57 while the death toll remains at 6.

The number of persons tested so far are 260 persons have been tested.

To date, 9 persons have recovered from the disease.

The number of persons in institutional isolation rose to 42 with 14 others in institutional quarantine.

In one of its latest reports, the Ministry revealed that over 80% of the confirmed cases came from Region Four.

Moreover, it had disclosed that 60% of the positive cases are males while 40% are females.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments.