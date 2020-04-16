Mazaruni Prison escapee recaptured

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force, who were on patrol on Tuesday, have recaptured of Mazaruni Prison escapee Christopher Punch.

Punch was recaptured at 04:00hrs at the corner of Norton and John Streets. He has since been handed over to prison authorities.

Charges will be instituted departmentally as soon as he is reviewed and cleared by the medical department for COVID-19, after the fourteen (14) days segregation from the general population.

Punch escaped on February 29, 2020 while at labour at the Mazaruni Prison farms.