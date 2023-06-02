Saint Lucia Kings confirm retentions for CPL 2023

The Saint Lucia Kings have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Kings have retained are as follows:

JOHNSON CHARLES

ALZARRI JOSEPH

ROSTON CHASE

ROSHON PRIMUS

JEAVOR ROYAL

MATTHEW FORDE

MCKENNY CLARKE

The Kings have also secured the services of Khary Pierre who has been transferred to the team from the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June 2023.

