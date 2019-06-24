Ruimveldt man slapped with multiple armed robbery charges

Twenty-six-year-old Travis Payne of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on eight counts of robbery when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He was also charged for escaping from lawful custody.

The first four charges stated that during the month of October, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun he robbed Rawle Ramnarine, Mohamed Ishmael, Colin Edwards of mobile devices and other valuables valuing $ 428,000.

He also escaped from the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, while in custody for robbery under arms.

It is also alleged that on May 23, 2019 at Tucville, Georgetown, he discharged a firearm at Roxcell Nepal with intent to maim, disfigured or cause grievous bodily harm.

Additionally, it was alleged that on April 12, 2019 at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Faith Desouza, of a phone valued $48,000.

It was further alleged that on January 21, 2019 at Castello, Housing Scheme, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Angela Caesar of a purse valued $13,000.

The last four charges stated that on January 30, 2019 at Kitty, Georgetown, while being in company of others and armed with a gun, he relieved Randy Simons, Michael Agrica, Terrence Parke and Ronaldo Etwaro of their phones and cash.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made serious objections to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the penalty the charge attracts and the prevalence of the offence.

He will make his next court appearance on July 15.