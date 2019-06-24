Father of 2 charged for snatching gold band

A 26-year-old father of two who snatched a gold band to provide for his children was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Jason Thomas of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 26, 2019 at Regent and Wellington Street, Georgetown, he stole a gold band worth $120,000 from Claire Rambarran.

Prosecutor Adduni Innis told the court that on the day in question, the victim was walking along Regent and Wellington Street and as she was crossing the intersection, the accused walked up to her, grabbed her right hand and took away the gold band.

He then attempted to flee the scene however, the victim’s sister raised an alarm thus causing the attention of a Police patrol unit that was passing.

The Police went in pursuit of the accused and he was subsequently apprehended. A search was conducted on his person and the band was found in his pocket.

The victim positively identified the defendant during an Identification parade. In court on Monday, the accused explained “my child mother was speeding my head for money to buy milk for my two children and she will lock me up if I didn’t get the money”.

The remorseful man told the court that he was sorry for his action. He will make his next court appearance on July 6.