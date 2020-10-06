Roxanne Myers arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers has been officially arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Myers, this morning, voluntarily turned up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in the company of her attorneys Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels after reports surfaced that she is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the investigation into electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

But after her arrival at the CID Headquarters, she was kept in police custody.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

Several GECOM officials, including CEO Keith Lowenfield and embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, have already been questioned.

Mingo is currently facing private criminal charges as well as charges brought by the State.

Lowenfield is facing private criminal charges and it is expected that at the end of the police investigation, additional charges will be laid.