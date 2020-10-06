Digicel ready to bring new era of connectivity to Guyana following liberalisation of telecoms sector

See full statement from Digicel on the liberalisation of the telecoms sector in Guyana

DIGICEL CELEBRATES A NEW ERA OF OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PEOPLE OF GUYANA AS TELECOMS LIBERALISATION BECOMES A POWERFUL REALITY

Tuesday 7th October 2020 – Georgetown, Guyana. Digicel is today getting ready to bring a new era of connectivity and opportunity to the people of Guyana on the back of the news that the new Government has moved quickly to remove the 31-year GT&T telecoms monopoly which resulted in poor choice, poor quality, poor coverage and poor service.

Guyana is on the brink of a new dawn. With a McKinsey study showing that 10% higher broadband penetration delivers a GDP boost to a country of up to 1.4%, and Guyana poised to become the fastest growing economy in the world on foot of the biggest oil discovery in years, access to world class telecommunications services – and all the attendant benefits and opportunities they bring – will mean that everyday people will also feel the benefits.

Gregory Dean, CEO of Digicel Guyana, commented; “To say that this day has been a long time coming is an understatement. For 16 long years, we have asked, requested, pushed, lobbied and pressured. Today, finally, that day is here. At Digicel, we firmly believe that access to broadband is a basic human right. Now, the people of Guyana can look forward to a brighter future with affordable access to world-class connectivity solutions that can catapult them to the forefront of the knowledge and digital economy.”

He continues; “On behalf of my Digicel colleagues, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to His Excellency Mohammed Irfaan Ali and his administration for delivering on their promise to expeditiously liberalise the sector. We are stepping into our future with confidence and are getting ready to make the transformational benefits of high-speed connectivity a powerful reality for Guyanese. We look forward to a short administrative process to grant us the necessary permissions to make the desired expansions and upgrades of our services.”