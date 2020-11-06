Rovman Powell hopes to rebound from poor CPL, looks forward to crowds

The 2020 season of the Hero CPL is one that Jamaican allrounder Rovman Powell would want to quickly forget.

In 11 matches, 10 of which he batted, Powell scored 106 runs at an average of 11.77 and had a top score of 33. His strike rate was an anemic 86.88.

As the West Indies prepare to take on New Zealand in the first of three T20 matches on November 27, Powell said he wants to put the poor CPL behind him and rebound to the form he knows he is capable of.

“It’s an important tour, not just for the West Indies but also for me,” Powell said while addressing the media during a virtual press conference from Christchurch, New Zealand where the team is in quarantine.

“Not scoring a lot of runs in CPL, that is behind me. It was a difficult competition for me but, I have brighter things now. I have three T20 games that I am looking forward to so hopefully I can put my best foot forward with quality training sessions leading up to this game.”

During the tour, the West Indies could end up playing before crowds, something Powell has not been able to for some time now. The CPL was played before empty seats in Trinidad and Tobago. He said he was looking forward to see people return to the stands and praised the authorities for doing what was necessary to make it possible.

“It’s been a while. It’s been a few months, maybe the longest cricket has gone without playing in front crowds. It’s good that New Zealand has dealt with the Covid situation the way they have so that we can be able to play in front of crowds here in New Zealand.” (Sportsmax)