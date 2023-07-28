Rosignol NDC to address road vending, traffic congestion

…as vendors take over pavement

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council responsible for the village of Rosignol on the West Coast of Berbice in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has said it would be going after those who have taken up sections of the pavement for the purpose of vending, and would also address issues related to traffic congestion caused by those who have placed their stalls along the carriageway.

Rosignol is the commercial hub of Region Five, but vendors have, over the years, occupied the pavement, thus forcing pedestrians to use the public road. This in itself has posed a problem for vehicle operators, who on many occasions find themselves in problems with Police traffic officers.

Additionally, in the same area but on the opposite side of the road, some vendors have placed their stalls on the carriageway, where they sell fruits, clothing and kitchen utensils, among other things, including meat.

Newly-elected Chairman of the Rosignol-Zee Lust NDC, Winston Heralall, has said the NDC is currently powerless to take action; the new council has only recently been installed. However, the NDC will soon be sending notices to the pavement and carriageway vendors.

“Now, as the Chairman, we are now putting systems in place, because as of Tuesday we had a special meeting where we were able to put together the various sub-committees that will be working,” he explained. Those committees, he said, are the Finance, Works, Market; Culture, Youth and Sport; Welfare, and Agriculture.

These committees will be expected to engage residents and address their issues of concern.

“As it relates to the market, it is an eyesore to everyone,” he said.

According to Heralall, the new Council would be engaging the Police to address the congestion being posed by pavement vending.

“It is unsafe where pedestrians now have to walk in the pathway of vehicles. We also have to look at vehicles, including cars, parking on the pavement too,” he said.

The issue of vending on the pavement is an old issue, dating bake more than two decades. In fact, early in his presidency, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, as Head of State, was asked to address the issue, and after meeting with residents, had instructed the then Home Affairs Minister Ronald Gajraj to have the Police address the issue. However, pavement vending is now becoming more pronounced at Rosignol.

Bibi Waheeda Hamid is the constituency councillor with responsibility for the area. She told this publication that persons vending on the carriageway would have to vacate the area.

“The road is so congested that sometimes you are scared when you go there,” she said. The community has a Gazetted market but it is being used by vendors only on Saturdays.

