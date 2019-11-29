Road to First Oil: 4th ExxonMobil drillship arrives

On November 13, 2019, the fourth drillship, Noble Don Taylor operated by US oil giant ExxonMobil, arrived in Guyana to commence a one-year contract in the Stabroek Block.

This drillship, with its co-ventures Hess and China’s CNOOC, has now joined Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden and the Stena Carron.

Based on reports gathered, services company Ramps Logistics Guyana’s team coordinated the customs clearance for the vessel to enter the country’s waters.

Operations Director of Ramps Logistics (Guyana), Richard DeNobrega had reported that the company is proud to be working on this project as offshore activities in the South American country ramp up.

“Our team had the opportunity to board the vessel to provide clearance operations alongside the Guyanese Authorities. We are excited to be part of this project and to be supporting the oil and gas industry as it emerges in Guyana,” he told sections of the media.

Since 2015, Ramps has provided the full complement of cross-border logistics services to ExxonMobil, in support of their exploration and development drilling in Guyana. Ramps has also managed similar cross-border projects for Tullow Oil and Kosmos Energy in Suriname during 2017 and 2018.

Oil production in Guyana is set to commence in a matter of weeks with close to 120,000 barrels per day.

Thus far, ExxonMobil has made its 11th and 12th discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells in the southwest section of the Stabroek Block.

The Tilapia-1 is the fourth discovery in the Turbot area that includes Turbot, Longtail and Pluma discoveries. Tilapia-1 encountered approximately 305 feet (93 metres) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir and was drilled to a depth of 18,786 feet (5726 metres) in 5850 feet (1783 metres) of water. The well is located approximately 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometres) west of the Longtail-1 well.

The Noble Tom Madden drillship started to drill the well on January 7, 2019, and will next drill the Yellowtail-1 well, approximately six miles (10 kilometres) west of Tilapia-1 in the Turbot area. Baseline 4-D seismic data acquisition is underway.

The 12th discovery at the Haimara-1 well encountered approximately 207 feet (63 metres) of high-quality gas condensate-bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was drilled to a depth of 18,289 feet (5575 metres) in 4590 feet (1399 metres) of water.

Located approximately 19 miles (31 kilometres) east of the Pluma-1 discovery, the Haimara -1 is deemed a potential new area for development. The Stena Carron drillship began drilling the well on January 3, 2019.