Rewa Eco-Lodge, Wanderlust Adventures receive approval for reopening

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced that Rewa Eco-Lodge and Wanderlust Adventures GY have both received conditional approval, which is tied to the National COVID-19 measures and GTA’s recommended Hygiene and Sanitation protocols, for reopening and can commence welcoming travellers to their properties.

The GTA, in its bid to continuously assist businesses to ensure that they are ready for a safe reopening, has ramped up its training and inspection initiatives throughout tourism-focused communities in Regions 3, 5, 8 & 9.

Those businesses that have already received approval to reopen are Baganara Island Resort, Hurakabra River Resort, Rock View Lodge, Waikin Ranch, Elite Kayaking & Nature Tours, Atta Rainforest Lodge, Iwokrama River Lodge, Sloth Island Nature Resort and ArrowPoint Nature Resort.

Businesses that receive conditional approval are reminded to maintain the protocols as outlined by the Guyana Tourism Authority and the National Gazetted measures.

Failure to adhere to these measures will result in the revocation of the conditional approval tied to the COVID-19 measures.

The 2-step process that all tourism businesses are expected to follow in order to receive their official approval for reopening entails:

● Submission of Business’s written Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the GTA for a

desk review.

● On-site inspection of Businesses to verify the implementation of the SOPs and approval

by the GTA.

Domestic and international travellers are recommended to use only approved tourism businesses to book and plan their tour activities. For a full listing of these, check the GTA’s website at www.guyanatourism.com.