People Progressive Party/Civic Executive member, Anil Nandlall has called on the US Embassy, Canadian and British High Commissions as well as the EU to revoke the visas all persons responsible for denying Carter Center permission to observe the recount.

He also stated that the same treatment should be meted out to members of the National COVID-19 Task Force. Nandlall also called for them to be blacklisted from traveling to their respective countries.