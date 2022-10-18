‘Resolv’ launched to provide real-time traffic updates to public

Road users in Guyana will now be updated instantaneously on traffic-related disruptions and important notices with the launch of an artificial intelligence software, RESOLV.

This digital notification tool was introduced by the Public Works Ministry on Tuesday through input from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Resident Representative of the IDB, Lorena Solorzano-Salazar told stakeholders that commuters can now plan their schedule based on these updates.

It was noted by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill that as the country undergoes major transformation, so must it be modernised.

“This app and notifications will come to your phone. Every Guyanese will be able to get notifications in real-time what is happening on the thoroughfare. They will be able to make adjustments, alternative arrangements. Notifications will come at a certain time ahead when construction will be taking place…if there is a diversion. It will tell you how to keep moving,” Edghill said.

The Resolv Notification Services will use WhatsApp as a mass communication medium to dispatch Traffic Advisories to subscribed commuters and stakeholders.

Developed by local tech firm, V75 Inc and commissioned by the IDB, Resolv provides commuters and stakeholders with the ability to easily subscribe for updates, via WhatsApp-compatible QR codes or messaging “subscribe me” directly to the Resolv WhatsApp number (+1 (786)-244-6125).