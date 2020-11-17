Residents concerned about unfinished road works in Corentyne

Unfinished road works at Number 47 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) is posing a danger to all categories of road users.

Two weeks ago, sections of the road were dug up by a contractor that was tasked with repairing parts of the Upper Corentyne roadway.

However, several drivers have complained of damage to their vehicles after running into the ditches.

According to a driver, he had to take his vehicle to a bodywork shop after it fell into one of the ditches owing to poor light in the area.

In addition, he said there are no indications on the roadway of the dangers ahead.

“If a vehicle coming and have on the high beam, is in that hole you gone,” another driver related.

Efforts to contact the contractor proved futile.