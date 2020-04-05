Republic Bank donates $31.5M to fight COVID-19

Republic Bank has pledged a whopping $31.5 million towards Guyana, for the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

In a published statement, Trinidadian-based Republic Financial Holdings stated that some US$2 million was allocated towards each of the countries which it operates in. Created under the entity’s “Power to Make a Difference” initiative, the contribution will also be made to Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, the Cayman Islands, St Lucia; St Vincent and the Grenadines; St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Baptiste indicated that the funds are to be used for the procurement of medical supplies, such as ventilators and testing kits which are needed in the health sector.

“The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal. While the Group is committed to helping our customers survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level. No country is immune from this virus and, given our preference for open economies, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere. Management of this virus require global collective responsibility”, Baptiste expressed.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Amral Khan acknowledged that the pandemic has proved very challenging to Guyanese and the country at large.

“Given that much needs to be done, we are optimistic that our contribution will have a positive impact, thereby minimising the number of cases in Guyana and inspiring others in the corporate community to make similar generous contributions to support this fight for life,” Khan said.