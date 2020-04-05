Recount to continue: GECOM must supervise

The Appeal Court earlier today dismissed an appeal filed by lawyers for A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) candidate Ulita Moore, clearing the way for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to go forward with its recount.

Appeal Court Judges Dawn Gregory, Rishi Persaud and Brassington Reynolds oversaw the matter. However, Judges Reynolds and Gregory expressed the view that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) could not supervise the process as it would impinge on GECOM’s responsibilities.

The court also ruled that indeed, GECOM’s decision to have CARICOM oversee the process is subject to review from the High Court. However, the court said that the matter is not being sent back to the High Court.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall expressed the view that they never argued that CARICOM would usurp GECOM’s role but rather, it would be a collaboration. He made it clear that GECOM now has a clear path to conducting a recount. Consequential orders will be issued tomorrow by 13:30h.