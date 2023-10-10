“Report forest fires” – Pres. Ali urges as dry season triggers forest vulnerability

President Dr Irfaan Ali is urging persons to report forest fires, noting that the current extensive dry season is creating vulnerability within the country’s forests.

Today, a forest fire was detected in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) where just under five acres were destroyed.

INews understands that the situation is under control and that authorities are actively monitoring the matter.

Following the incident, President Ali took to his social media page to share two photos of the incident, where he captioned “report forest fires with urgency. The current extensive dry season is creating vulnerability in our forest.”

