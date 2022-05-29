Renowned medical practitioner Dr Ramsundar Doobay dies

The medical fraternity in Guyana has plunged into mourning following the death of renowned cardiologist Dr Ramsundar Doobay.

INews understands that Dr Doobay has been ill for the past several months. He died this morning at his home.

Having started his journey in the 1960s, Dr Doobay has had an illustrious medical career serving the public health sector uninterrupted with brief stints, simultaneously, at various private institutions.

Dr Doobay served as Head of the Internal Medicine Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for several years before he was asked to step down in 2016.

Under his tenure there, he not only helped develop the treatment guidelines for several diseases but was also a mentor for and had trained most of Guyana’s current crop of top medical practitioners including Dr Mahendra Carpen.

Former Health Minister and current Health Advisor, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, has described Dr Doobay’s passing as a great loss for Guyana and the medical fraternity.

“He was a quiet, humble guy but he served this nation to extent that he can be regarded as a national hero… His impact on the lives of many ordinary Guyanese cannot be measured.”

“We, in this country, have today lost a citizen who truly made us better… We’ve lost a true hero who made an indelible mark in medical development in Guyana,” Dr Ramsammy stated.