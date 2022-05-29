Man stabs ex partner; kills self after

After separating about a week ago, a 26-year-old man stabbed his former partner on Saturday and took his life afterwards.

Dead is Adrian Anthony Persaud, a cane cutter of Lot 4 Bennet Dam, Rossignol, West Bank Berbice. He succumbed just after midnight while being treated at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Reports are that Persaud and 21-year-old Maria Singh, a cook of Lot 3 Bennet Dam, Rossignol, were living home together for one year and a half but separated one week ago due to domestic issues.

But on Saturday morning at about 08:20h, Singh was a passenger in a car on the Rossignol Public Road when Persaud attacked her.

The young woman told investigators that the car stopped at the Sheriff Service Station in Rossignol to buy gas and while there, Persaud suddenly approached her. He was armed with a knife and dealt her several stabs before escaping north on Rossignol Public Road.

An injured Singh was escorted to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where she was treated and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

She is presently receiving further treatment and her condition is listed as critical. She Singh received stab wounds to her right side foot (just below the knee ), two on her right side breast (lower and upper), one to her lower thigh and one on her right arm.

The matter was reported to the police and acting on information received, a party of ranks went to Persaud’s home where he was seen lying on the southern side of his yard.

He was vomiting a greenish substance and a white bottle, containing a green liquid substance, was found about 30 feet away from him.

Persaud was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition. However, he died at around 00:30h today while receiving treatment.