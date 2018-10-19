Remanded murder accused recaptured in Linden

Twenty-three-year-old remanded murder accused Travis Evans, who, on October 15 2018 escaped from the Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Prison, was on Friday morning recaptured in Linden.

The escapee was apprehended at around 07:45h by ranks of the Joint Services who received a tip-off of his whereabouts.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels reported that information was received about sightings of Evans which led a search team to respond. While searching the area, Evans was caugh at the Linden /Soesdyke Junction.

Evans, along with two other prisoners; Sudesh Dyal, 23, who was remanded for break and enter; and 29 year-year-old Dextroy Pollard of Wales Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) remanded for the same offence, escaped the Lusignan Holding Bay at around 04:30h on the day in question.

Evans is however the first of the escapees to be recaptured. (kizzy Coleman)