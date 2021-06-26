Relative of Henry cousins wanted for murder of Haresh Singh

Gladwin Henry, a relative of slain cousins – Isaiah and Joel Henry – is wanted by the Guyana Police Force for questioning in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Haresh Singh.

Gladwin’s last known address is Number Three Village, West Coast Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Gladwin Henry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 232-0969, 232-0313, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

On Thursday, it was reported that two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Singh, who was killed on September 9, 2020.

INews was informed that one of the suspects has since confessed to the crime.

Singh’s body was found in the backdam at Number Three Village at a time when there were violent protests over the murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry, whose badly mutilated bodies were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, WCD, three days prior.

It was widely speculated that Singh’s murder was in retaliation for the murders of the Henry boys. Singh’s family were initially arrested as suspects in the murders of the Henry teens, but they were subsequently released.

Singh had left his home at Number Three Village at around 08:30hrs, in the company of his uncles, to go the backdam to work. However, he returned home shortly after by himself, to take some water to the estate.

It was on his way back to the farm that he was murdered. Singh was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Singh’s body was discovered in the backdam while the motorbike was burnt.

A postmortem examination had found that Singh died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.