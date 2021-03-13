Regions 1, 8 and 9 to get ATVs

The Ministry of Finance on Friday afternoon handed over five all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs) to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to improve accessibility in the hinterland regions.

In brief remarks, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said this small initiative is part of a larger agenda.

“Our Government is firmly committed, not just to delivering economic development in Guyana, but delivering broad-based economic development across all regions of Guyana.

So, we placed very great emphasis on promoting the development of the economy, not just on the coast, not just in the main, urban centres but also throughout the coast and throughout the hinterland of Guyana, and throughout all ten of our regions,” Minister Singh said in a report published by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He noted that Ministers and Government Members of Parliament would have spoken about the many plans and policies in place to take the country forward in the lead up to the passage of the national budget.

“We have also outlined a very strong agenda for strengthening our Amerindian and hinterland villages, including a wide range of initiatives such as land titling, strengthening the village economy, promoting economic activity in all of our villages, improving access to services, improving information and communication technology and of course, improving social services, education, health et cetera,” Dr. Singh said.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai echoed the sentiments shared by Minister Singh, adding that the vehicles would greatly benefit the communities in the regions.

“It serves as a medium of connectivity also, but it also is a very important mode of transportation for other reasons,” she said.

Three ATVs will be assigned to Region Eight, one to Region Nine and one to Region One.

Under Budget 2021, $5.45 billion was allocated for the development of projects in Amerindian and hinterland communities.